Modi cared only for the rich, ignored the poor: Rahul

AICC president Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the country into that of ‘haves and have-nots’ by filling the pockets of his 15 industrialist friends and ignoring others. However, the Congress would fill the pockets of all sections with its new Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, Mr Gandhi promised .

Mr. Gandhi who was addressing a well-attended public meeting at Shamshabad here alleged that Mr. Modi has divided India into two segments. One section has his friends like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who take loans from banks and leave the country without repaying it. The other section is the farmers and youngsters who are denied of their rightful income and the Finance Minister says he doesn’t have money for farm loan waiver.

At his last public meeting here on Saturday, ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Mr. Gandhi vowed to ensure every Indian gets a minimum income, which would be decided by the next UPA government, and those falling below that line would get the remaining money credited into their bank accounts. “Not a single person would be left behind”, he said.

Taking a dig at the patriotic emotions ‘stoked’ by the Prime Minister, he said the “Deshbhakt” divides India rather than spreading love, ‘loots’ money from the IAF and gives it to his friend Anil Ambani and uses the sacrifices of defence personnel for targeting the Opposition even as the crowd cheered him. “The Deshbhakt shoots a film when soldiers are martyred in Pulawama and is silent when China enters Dokhlam,” he remarked.

He said the Congress always delivers what it promises and said in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it waived farm loans within 10 days of assuming power. He also reminded how the UPA government brought the Land Acquisition Act to help farmers financially.

Mr. Gandhi also mentioned the reports that appeared in The Hindu over the Rafale deal and said the Prime Minister doesn’t even respond to the stories. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Chevella MP Kkonda Vishweshwer Reddy were among who spoke.