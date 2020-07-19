Model United Nations debates pressing issues

Hyderabad

19 July 2020 08:41 IST

UN Secretary-General sends recorded message

The Model United Nations (MUN) conducted by the Suchitra Academy was the first one in the State conducted online involving prominent judges from across the country while the icing on the cake was a personalised recorded message from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres himself.

The Secretary-General encouraged young ambassadors to have a better understanding of the organisation — what it is, what it does and what it can do. The event attracted more than 100 registrations from different schools in the State.

The chief guest was sports journalist and author Boria Mazumdar, who has written books on the history and politics of cricket in India and across the world. Educationist and entrepreneur Fatima Agarkar was chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The participants showcased their innate talent and immense understanding of global issues, debating them in the ‘General Assembly’ and various other committees.

Health and education were other key issues that saw participants sharing their thoughts and coming up with solutions. “Suchitra Academy’s goal is to empower individual students to be leaders and bridge-builders,” said coordinator of MUN Mithu Nag.