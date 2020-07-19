Model United Nations debates pressing issues

The Model United Nations (MUN) conducted by the Suchitra Academy was the first one in the State conducted online involving prominent judges from across the country while the icing on the cake was a personalised recorded message from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres himself.
The Secretary-General encouraged young ambassadors to have a better understanding of the organisation — what it is, what it does and what it can do. The event attracted more than 100 registrations from different schools in the State.
The chief guest was sports journalist and author Boria Mazumdar, who has written books on the history and politics of cricket in India and across the world. Educationist and entrepreneur Fatima Agarkar was chief guest at the concluding ceremony.
The participants showcased their innate talent and immense understanding of global issues, debating them in the ‘General Assembly’ and various other committees.
Health and education were other key issues that saw participants sharing their thoughts and coming up with solutions. “Suchitra Academy’s goal is to empower individual students to be leaders and bridge-builders,” said coordinator of MUN Mithu Nag.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath