Model school teachers complain of less pay

The teachers and non-teaching staff of all 194 model schools in the State are a disgruntled lot regarding their salaries, implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations and other service conditions.

“We are not getting salaries under 010 Treasury and whatever we are getting are far less compared to what government teachers and junior lecturers are being paid, though we teach till the Intermediate level. Till date, we did not get the Telangana Increment. We have a lot of work pressure but are underpaid,” lamented district president of the Progressive Model School Teachers’ Association (PMSTA) P. Chandrasekhar.

Teachers were not transferred since 2013. And as they do not have health cards like their counterparts in government schools and colleges, they end up paying money from their pockets for treatment in corporate hospitals.

“Though we represented our problems to the government several times, they did not respond. In the last six years, we left no stone unturned in representing our issues and met all the authorities concerned, but to no avail,” said PMSTA general secretary B. Srinivas Raj.

The student strength in model schools has been steadily increasing every year. The total enrolment, which was 83,130 during 2015-16, went up to 1,30,000 in the current year. The government provided all the necessary infrastructure to these schools and students, but apparently neglected the implementation of fitment in wages to teachers and non-teaching staff. As a result, 80 to 90 per cent of model school employees did not get 43 per cent fitment implemented after the Telangana formation.

On the other hand, as against the total sanctioned posts of 3,880, including principals, PGTs and TGTs as on date, only 2,872 are working on a regular basis. The remaining 1,008 comprising 88 principals, 528 PGTs and 392 TGTs, are vacant.

If they do not get all the benefits in model schools, it would defeat the very purpose of providing quality education to rural students, they argued.