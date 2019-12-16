Model graveyards being developed in the capital city

GHMC has been on the job of developing existing graveyards/burial grounds into model graveyards at various localities across the city in three phases.

Under the proposal, several facilities such as compound wall, cremation platforms, ash storage, prayer hall, waiting area, and sitting room are being developed, besides pathways, office-rooms, wash areas, electrification, plantation and landscaping.

A total of 24 graveyards/burial grounds were scheduled for development in the first phase, of which work pertaining to 20 has been completed in all respects, with a cost of over ₹20 crore. The developed graveyards are located at Shivrampally, Devuni Kunta, Jamali Kunta, Vinayak Nagar, Domalguda, Amberpet, Balkampet, Punjagutta, Gopannapally, Tara Nagar, Miypur, JP Colony, Moosapet, Gowtham Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ram Reddy Nagar, Machabollarum, SP Nagar, and others.

For four graveyards, work is at different stages of progress. They are being developed at a cost of more than ₹38 crore, and are located at Mallapur, Nayapul, Lalapet, and Mettuguda respectively. In the second phase, two graveyards are being developed at Balkampet and East Marredpally respectively, with an outlay of nearly ₹32 crore, works for which are fast approaching completion.

Four more graveyards/burial grounds are scheduled to be taken up with a sanctioned project cost of ₹93 crore, respectively at Saheb Nagar near Vanasthalipuram, Subhash Nagar and Padma Nagar in Quthbullahpur , and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Gajula Ramaram. The city is estimated to have around 1,000 graveyards, belonging to all faiths. Though it is GHMC’s responsibility to maintain them, several are under private maintenance.

“Because it is closely related to religion, we do not interfere unless asked to. We oblige whenever request comes for any facility, such as borewell, clearing of undergrowth and other such,” an official from GHMC said.