Model code of conduct may delay TDR launch

After several postponements, the model code of conduct (MCC) could be the next hindrance in the way of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bank to be launched online by the GHMC. Though complete in all respects, the online facility might not be launched till the municipal polls are over, as the code has been in place within GHMC too.

The web page, where the transferable developmental rights may be sold or bought, has been under construction for quite some time. TDRs are offered in lieu of monetary compensation whenever properties are acquired by GHMC for public infrastructure such as roads and flyovers or to widen storm water drains.

The rights may be sold or utilised at the same place or elsewhere within ORR. The relaxation of built-up space admissible under TDRs is 400 per cent of the space surrendered by property owners, which may be utilised by constructing an additional floor over and above the permissible limit.

There has been no forum thus far, where TDR-holders may find buyers, or buyers seeking to build additional floors may find sellers of the right. GHMC has decided to address this gap by building an online platform for the transactions.

Once the platform is in place, GHMC will issue the TDRs online and deposit them in the account of the property owner expressly created for this purpose. Another exercise will be carried out to create accounts for existing TDR-holders.

“We will keep the window open for the existing TDR- holders to register with the web portal so that they can transact easily. Each person will be given a separate user name and password,” said a senior official.

So far, GHMC has given 507 TDRs in lieu of monetary compensation, thus saving ₹250-300 crore.