Model career centre for SC/ST youth launched

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 23:36 IST

A model career centre set up jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to provide counselling, skilling and placements to youth belonging to the SC/ST community and other weaker sections of the society was opened in Hyderabad recently.

Speaking at the launch event, co-Chair, CII National Task Force on Affirmative Action and founder chairman of DICCI Milind Kamble said there are plans to open five more such CII-DICCI model career centres across the country. At present, 42 such centres were operational in the country.

The CII-DICCI partnership has worked well and is aimed at providing counselling, skilling, placements to over 10,000 youth. CII and DICCI were working together on opening Diversity Cells in IIMs, Incubation cum Training Centre for entrepreneurship in Rajasthan, working on supplier diversity to implement the agenda of 4Es — Entrepreneurship, Employability, Employment and Education, he said.

CII-Telangana, in a release, said its State Council vice-chairman C.Shekhar Reddy assured cooperation from CII members on scaling up the model career centre. National president of DICCI R.K.Narra said the centre will help youth from SC/ST community get placements in a structured manner.

