Mobile tower battery theft gang busted

The LMD police on Friday arrested five members of an inter-State gang allegedly involved in around 13 theft cases and seized 37 batteries of mobile towers, ₹1.20 lakh in cash, a four-wheeler and five mobile phones from their possession.

Police said the arrested members of the gang were wanted in connection with separate theft cases reported under the limits of various police stations in Karimnagar, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts, besides Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The main accused identified as M Vinod of Tathanagar in Yadadri-Bhongir has eight cases pending against him at various police stations in his native district, police added.

The accused were apprehended by the police at Kothapalli village near here while they were trying to shift some stolen batteries of a mobile tower to Hyderabad in a four-wheeler.