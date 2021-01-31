Mobile retail chain, repair centre directed to refund handset cost

A district consumer commission directed mobile retail chain Big C and repair centre Mobiy Zone to refund the cost of a phone for refusing to repair a handset bought by a customer.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nizamabad was dealing with a compliant filed by D. Pandu Ranga Rao, a resident of Makloor in the district.

The complainant stated that he bought a Samsung Galaxy A 20S in November 2019 and it malfunctioned the very next day.

He handed over the phone to Big C which then carried out minor repairs.

However, the phone continued to malfunction. Mr Rao stated that instead of handing over the phone to the authorised Samsung service centre for repairs, it was sent to Mobiy Zone in Narayanguda which cited reasons for not repairing it.

Warranty period

Taking the evidence placed on record into consideration, the commission noted that the phone was in warranty period and that Mobiy Zone rejected the repair for damages to the phone, including the handset being ‘bent’ and damage to the front camera.

In an ex-parte order, the commission stated, “The opposite party No.2 failed to repair the hand set despite of National Manufacture warranty insurance cover for one year... The complainant after spending his hard earned money purchased the subject hand set but he suffered mental agony for its non working condition and physical harassment by running around service center (sic).”

It directed the opposite parties to refund ₹11,221 and pay costs of ₹3,000.