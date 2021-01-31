Mobile retail chain, repair centre directed to refund handset cost

A district consumer commission directed mobile retail chain Big C and repair centre Mobiy Zone to refund the cost of a phone for refusing to repair a handset bought by a customer.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Nizamabad was dealing with a compliant filed by D. Pandu Ranga Rao, a resident of Makloor in the district.
The complainant stated that he bought a Samsung Galaxy A 20S in November 2019 and it malfunctioned the very next day.
He handed over the phone to Big C which then carried out minor repairs.
However, the phone continued to malfunction. Mr Rao stated that instead of handing over the phone to the authorised Samsung service centre for repairs, it was sent to Mobiy Zone in Narayanguda which cited reasons for not repairing it.
Warranty period
Taking the evidence placed on record into consideration, the commission noted that the phone was in warranty period and that Mobiy Zone rejected the repair for damages to the phone, including the handset being ‘bent’ and damage to the front camera.
In an ex-parte order, the commission stated, “The opposite party No.2 failed to repair the hand set despite of National Manufacture warranty insurance cover for one year... The complainant after spending his hard earned money purchased the subject hand set but he suffered mental agony for its non working condition and physical harassment by running around service center (sic).”
It directed the opposite parties to refund ₹11,221 and pay costs of ₹3,000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath