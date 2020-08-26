Mobile lab to ramp up testing

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

26 August 2020 23:28 IST

To ramp up COVID testing and improve access to rapid antigen testing facilities in far-flung areas, a mobile lab was pressed into service in the predominantly tribal populated district.

Additional Collector D. Anudeep flagged off the vehicle equipped with requisite facilities to conduct the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at the Collectorate in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

According to health department sources, the mobile lab will tour various parts of the industrial belt and remote villages to offer testing services. The move is part of a multi-pronged strategy to facilitate COVID testing and effectively rein in the spread. Details of those who test positive will be passed on to Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres for follow-up action.

