HyderabadHYDERABAD 21 May 2020 23:22 IST
Comments
Mobile COVID ICU flagged off
Updated: 21 May 2020 23:22 IST
A mobile COVID ICU, conceptualised by Grace Cancer Foundation, was flagged off by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at Koti on Thursday.
The ICU facility inside a bus has ventilators, tele radiology, e-ICU, ultrasound, and AI-based risk stratification. Swab samples too can be collected.
The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad is the data and technology partner of the facility.
Why you should pay for news - know more
Read more...