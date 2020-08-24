Mobile collection of water bills under OTS

Last date for scheme is September 15

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has launched mobile collection vehicles to collect long-pending water cess from consumers as part of the recently announced one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

As per the scheme, the defaulting consumers may avail full waiver of interest amount by settling the dues once and for all.

The vehicles flagged off by HMWS&SB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore on Monday will visit various localities with announcements about OTS scheme.

Consumers willing to avail the benefit may do the payment at the vehicle, without having to make rounds of water board offices, a press statement informed. A receipt will be issued on the spot against the payment, it said.

A total of 100 vehicles have been launched, one for each section. Deadline for the scheme is September 15.