Mobile career counselling lab to bridge digital divide flagged off  

An initiative of Verizon India and Nirmaan Organization, it is expected to reach out to 10,000 students in nine districts of Telangana

March 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Verizon India vice president and MD Vijayaraman Subramanian, Nirmaan Organization founder and CEO Mayur Patnala and others participated in the launch in Hyderabad.   

Verizon India vice president and MD Vijayaraman Subramanian, Nirmaan Organization founder and CEO Mayur Patnala and others participated in the launch in Hyderabad.    | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A mobile career counselling lab (MCL) of Verizon India and Nirmaan Organization to provide end-to-end counselling support to students in nine districts in Telangana was flagged on Thursday.

Starting out its journey from Hyderabad, the ‘Career Counselling on Wheels’ initiative in its first year will conduct about 150-200 sessions and reach out to more than 10,000 students in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool districts.

It is equipped with digital infrastructure and technology-based applications to provide personal and telecounselling services as well as psychometric tests to help the aspirants seek out a clear career path. A helpline is also available to the students for seeking clarifications subsequently, Verizon said in a release.

An MCL has been operational in Karnataka for over a year and supported more than 10,700 students. The plan is to take the initiative eventually to other districts in Telangana, across the Southern states and to rest of the country, the company said.

The van was flagged off from Hyderabad by Verizon India vice-president and MD Vijayaraman Subramanian in the presence of other senior management team members of the company, key representatives of Nirmaan organisation, which is an NGO, including its founder and CEO Mayur Patnala.

