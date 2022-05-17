Mobile app for recruitment tests launched

Collector R V Karnan on Tuesday launched Vaaradhi mobile app for the benefit of youth aspiring to crack the upcoming competitive recruitment exams and explore job opportunities.

Speaking after launching the mobile app at the IT tower here, Mr Karnan, who is the chairman of Vaaradhi, the town-based registered society, said the mobile app will allow the job aspirants to access subject-wise study materials curated by experts and take mock tests to assess their preparation level instantly for various competitive recruitment tests.

The unique feature of the mobile app, designed by Team-Up, a Karimnagar-based Tech Startup, is the online mock tests in Telugu language with the facility to know the test results (score), he noted, emphasising the importance of rigorous practice, the key to crack the competitive exams.

Apart from the registered members of Vaaradhi, a registered body run by the district administration, which is serving as a bridge between job seekers and employers, anyone can access the mobile app.

The user friendly app will prove a boon for the job aspirants of the entire State as it features latest updates, comprehensive study materials including NCERT and Telangana government books, and other relevant information such as the coaching centres, he added.

Team-Up CEO M Krishna Chaithanya explained the salient features of the mobile app.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, the Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka and others were present.