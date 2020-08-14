Moazzam Jahi Market makeover pegged at ₹15 cr.

It is up to citizens to preserve heritage structures: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao pegged the cost of renovation of Moazzam Jahi Market at ₹15 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration function of the newly-renovated market complex on Friday, he said, “We have restored it at a cost of ₹15 crore but the maintenance will be an issue. It should remain clean and beautiful. It will be up to the citizens of Hyderabad to take care of heritage and preserve it.”

He began his speech immediately after the chimes of the clock tower echoed across the area at 6 p.m. “It is to the credit of MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar for adopting and seeing through the renovation process. Two years back when we inspected the site, we were terribly disappointed with the absence of repair and lack of maintenance,” he said in his 8-minute speech.

The Minister promised that all heritage structures in the city including Golconda Fort, Katora Houz and Murgi Chowk, would be renovated and preserved. “The Telangana government is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the State’s heritage. We are spending ₹1,000 crore on the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri. We plan to restore the step wells in State,” he said.

“Hyderabad is a blend of old world charm as well as new age vibrancy. You can find people of all faiths, regions and states here. The city is a symbol of cosmopolitan culture of the country,” said Mr. Rao at a function that was truncated due to fears about rain.