Moazzam Jahi Market makeover pegged at ₹15 cr.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao pegged the cost of renovation of Moazzam Jahi Market at ₹15 crore.
Speaking at the inauguration function of the newly-renovated market complex on Friday, he said, “We have restored it at a cost of ₹15 crore but the maintenance will be an issue. It should remain clean and beautiful. It will be up to the citizens of Hyderabad to take care of heritage and preserve it.”
He began his speech immediately after the chimes of the clock tower echoed across the area at 6 p.m. “It is to the credit of MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar for adopting and seeing through the renovation process. Two years back when we inspected the site, we were terribly disappointed with the absence of repair and lack of maintenance,” he said in his 8-minute speech.
The Minister promised that all heritage structures in the city including Golconda Fort, Katora Houz and Murgi Chowk, would be renovated and preserved. “The Telangana government is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the State’s heritage. We are spending ₹1,000 crore on the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri. We plan to restore the step wells in State,” he said.
“Hyderabad is a blend of old world charm as well as new age vibrancy. You can find people of all faiths, regions and states here. The city is a symbol of cosmopolitan culture of the country,” said Mr. Rao at a function that was truncated due to fears about rain.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath