MNJ Cancer Hospital’s new block sees four-fold rise in free bone marrow transplants

Less than a year after the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) established a new block of MNJ Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO RCC), the hospital has witnessed a four-fold increase in number of patients receiving free Bone Marrow Transplants (BMTs).

BMT is a procedure that replaces unhealthy bone marrow stem cells with healthy ones to treat cancers like leukaemia and multiple myeloma.

“Since June 2023, we have performed 55 free BMTs and managed 72 follow-up cases. In the last 10 months, over 1,35,000 patients from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have been treated for cancer here,” said Krishna Chaitanya, an oncologist from the hospital.

Waiting time cut down

Dr. Chaitanya also noted that the new block has reduced the waiting period for chemotherapy from 48 hours to less than six hours. Furthermore, primary screening camps conducted through a mobile screening bus have detected early-stage cancer in 1.5% of patients.

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma, had invested ₹80 crore to build the 300-bed state-of-the-art oncology block. This facility offers a comprehensive range of services, including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and palliative care, to patients from Telangana and neighbouring States.

“The establishment of the new oncology block is a significant milestone in the fight against cancer in Telangana. This initiative has not only expanded access to critical cancer treatment but also bolstered the healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that more patients receive timely and effective care,” said director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation K. Nityananda Reddy.