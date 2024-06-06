GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

MNJ Cancer Hospital’s new block sees four-fold rise in free bone marrow transplants

Published - June 06, 2024 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Less than a year after the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) established a new block of MNJ Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Centre (MNJIO RCC), the hospital has witnessed a four-fold increase in number of patients receiving free Bone Marrow Transplants (BMTs).

BMT is a procedure that replaces unhealthy bone marrow stem cells with healthy ones to treat cancers like leukaemia and multiple myeloma.

“Since June 2023, we have performed 55 free BMTs and managed 72 follow-up cases. In the last 10 months, over 1,35,000 patients from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have been treated for cancer here,” said Krishna Chaitanya, an oncologist from the hospital.

Waiting time cut down

Dr. Chaitanya also noted that the new block has reduced the waiting period for chemotherapy from 48 hours to less than six hours. Furthermore, primary screening camps conducted through a mobile screening bus have detected early-stage cancer in 1.5% of patients.

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma, had invested ₹80 crore to build the 300-bed state-of-the-art oncology block. This facility offers a comprehensive range of services, including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and palliative care, to patients from Telangana and neighbouring States.

“The establishment of the new oncology block is a significant milestone in the fight against cancer in Telangana. This initiative has not only expanded access to critical cancer treatment but also bolstered the healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that more patients receive timely and effective care,” said director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation K. Nityananda Reddy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.