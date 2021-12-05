HYDERABAD

05 December 2021 20:48 IST

MMTS to restore services from today

The SCR has announced the restoration of 25 MMTS train services from December 6 between Secunderabad – Hyderabad, Lingampalli – Secunderabad, Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma and Falaknuma – Lingampalli with the first train starting at 5 a.m. between Secunderabad-Hyderabad, and the last train at 11.50 p.m. between Limgampalli-Secunderabad, a press release said.

