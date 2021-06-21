MMTS services to resume from June 23

The MMTS service was introduced to cater the needs of intra-city and suburban traffic in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on August 9, 2003.

HYDERABAD

21 June 2021 18:45 IST

MMTS - Multi-Modal Transport Service, the suburban transport service in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad will resume its service from June 23 (Wednesday) with 10 trains between both Lingampalli-Falaknuma., Secunderabad & Lingampalli-Hyderabad, the first time after the services were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 23 last year.

An official SCR release released the following schedule: Falaknuma 07.50 hours, Lingampalli 09.07, Secunderabad 08.20/08.22; Lingampalli 09.20, Falaknuma 10.42, Secunderabad 10.10/10.12; Falaknuma 10.55 Lingampalli 12.20, Secunderabad 11.30/11.32; Lingampalli 12.40 Falaknuma 14.00, Secunerabad 13.25/13.27.

Falaknuma 16.20 Lingampalli 17.45, Secunderabad 16.55/16.57; Lingampalli 18.05 Falaknuma 19.32, Secunderabad 18.50/18.52; Lingampalli 08.43, Hyderabad 09.28; Hyderabad 09.36, Lingampalli 10.21; Lingampalli 17.15 Hyderabad 18.05 & Hyderabad 18.15 Lingampalli 19.05.

Rail users should ensure that they act with responsibility and support the endeavour of Railways for ensuring a safe journey, like following COVID protocols like maintaining social distance, compulsorily wearing masks and frequent sanitisation of hands, in trains and station premises. The MMTS service was introduced to cater the needs of intra-city and suburban traffic in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on August 9, 2003, the release added.