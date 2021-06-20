Hyderabad

MMTS services to be resumed

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy announced that MMTS suburban services, which had been stalled since March last year, will be resumed next week.

The decision was taken by the Railways after he met Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to resume the services as it has been the lifeline public transport for the poor and middle class along with daily wagers and vendors.

Mr. Reddy thanked Mr. Goyal for acceding to his request and urged the citizens to practise COVID-appropriate behaviour while travelling in the suburban trains, a press release said.


