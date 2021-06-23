MMTS services re-start

After a gap of 15 months, the MMTS suburban trains got rolling colourfully decorated from different stations on Wednesday morning. About 10 train sets were run but the patronage was about 25% only on the first day between both Lingampalli-Falaknuma, Secunderabad and Lingampalli-Hyderabad, informed senior SCR officials.

Meanwhile, Suburban Train Travellers Association and the MMTS Travellers Association urged the SCR authorities to immediately step up the MMTS train services at least during the morning and evening peak hours for the benefit of the employees, small businessman, daily wagers and vendors.

In a press release, president Noor said electrification and doubling work had been completed between Secunderabad-Bolarum-Medchal and also between Falaknuma-Umdanagar, hence the TS government should release the pending payments for the launch of the MMTS phase two operations as it would benefit scores of people living in the suburbs to commute in an affordable eco-friendly public transport system.

