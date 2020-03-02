Hyderabad

MMTS services cancelled

Track quadrupling between Moula Ali and Ghatkesar

SCR has announced the cancellation of several MMTS trains from March 3-7 and on March 11 due to quadrupling of track between Moula Ali-Ghatkesar stations as part of the phase two works. The affected services are: 47180 Lingampalli-Falaknuma, 47178 Lingampalli-Falaknuma, 47157 Falaknuma-Lingampalli, 47175 Lingampalli-Falaknuma, 47155 Falaknuma-Lingampalli, 47133 Lingampalli-Hyderabad, 47112 Hyderabad-Lingampalli, 47107 Hyderabad-Lingampalli, 47183 Lingampalli-Falaknuma, 47132 Lingampalli-Hyderabad, 47108 Hyderabad-Lingampalli, 47165 Falaknuma-Lingampalli, 47189 Lingampalli-Falaknuma, 47212 Lingampalli-Falaknuma and 47214 Falaknuma-Lingampalli.

