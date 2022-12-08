M&M wins CII-TS quality circle competition

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the State-level competition become eligible to participate in the regional level competition in Chennai.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Mahindra & Mahindra Auto Division has topped the 9th Telangana State Level Quality Circle Competition for Operators conducted by CII Telangana here on Thursday.

While the first position went to QC Warriors, the team from M&M Auto Division, Victory team from Usha International and Dhruv team from M&M Farm Division came second and third respectively, CII-TS said in a release.

The State level competition is a part of CII’s thrust on strengthening quality movement in the country. The three winners will compete at the regional level competition in Chennai. The regional winners will get to compete at the CII National Quality Circle Convention.

The competition is a unique opportunity to motivate workers to form quality circles within the company. It also serves as a forum for exchanging ideas and sharing experiences, CII-TS said.

