MLRIT awarded for service amid the pandemic

Hyderabad

05 October 2020 00:28 IST

The MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has been recognised as a Social Entrepreneurship, Swachhta and Rural Engagement Cell (SES REC) Institution based on its service to the society during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The institution has successfully framed the SES REC Action Plan and constituted 10 working groups for improving facilities in the campus and the community adopted villages in the areas of sanitation and hygiene, waste management, water management, energy conservation and greenery,” read the citation given to the college.

The award was given by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Government of India as a part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation.

The award also cites the work done in environment, entrepreneurship and community engagement and promoting the practices of mentoring, social responsibility, Swachhta and care for environment and resources, said MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajshekhar Reddy.

Only colleges accredited by the NBA and NAAC were eligible to compete for the award in the entire country, he said in a statement here.