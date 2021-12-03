MLC polls: TRS complaint against Cong.

HYDERABAD

‘Jagga Reddy getting paid news published and offering ₹50,000 to each voter for supporting Nirmala Reddy’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has complained to the Election Commission (Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana) alleging that the Congress was resorting to corrupt practices in MLC elections for the Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) quota.

In the complaint lodged with CEO Shashank Goel on Friday, TRS leaders M. Srinivas Reddy and Bharath alleged that Congress legislator T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy was luring elected representatives of rural and urban local bodies, particularly MPTC and ZPTC members, by offering money and other monetary or personal benefits.

They stated in the complaint that Mr. Jagga Reddy was getting paid news items published and offering ₹50,000 each to all voters for supporting K. Nirmala Reddy, his wife and the Congress candidate from Medak LAC. They alleged that Congress was also organising camps for voters Assembly constituency wise in the erstwhile Medak district.

The party was also offering ₹2 lakh each to all the 1,027 voters in the event of Ms. Nirmala Reddy winning the election in addition to a lavish jolly trip. Stating that it was a case of brazen and open defiance of the election process and violation of the code of conduct, the TRS leader requested the CEO to initiate immediate action against the Congress.