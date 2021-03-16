MLC counting from today

Entire process expected to take two to three days

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for counting votes cast in the recently concluded elections for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency.

The counting is to begin on March 17 at L.B. Indoor Stadium, and could take two to three days for completion. A total 3,57,354 ballots from 799 polling stations will have to be counted, for which officials and staff will have to work in shifts.

The strong rooms where ballot boxes have been kept, will be opened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, in the presence of contesting candidates and their agents who should reach there by 6.30 a.m. The boxes will not be opened without the agents’ signatures. Mobile phones, pens and note books by agents will not be allowed inside the counting halls. Officials will provide pencils and note books to the agents instead.

Eight halls in the stadium are being used for counting, with seven tables in each hall. On each table, ballot papers will be bundled in 25s, which could consume time from 8 a.m., up to 8 p.m. on the first day.

Each bundle will be reopened to separate valid and invalid votes in the presence of Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officers, micro observers, and counting agents. Then the first preference votes will be counted candidate wise, simultaneously on all the 56 tables. This process could take over an hour and a half, which means the initial tidings could be expected only after 9.30 p.m. on the first day of counting.

The total counting is expected to take over 10 hours, and any clarity about who is leading will come only on second day morning, a statement from GHMC informed.

Officials and staff have been kept on alert for duties up to March 19, and all the necessary arrangements for basic facilities have been made for them at the counting centre.

Returning officer Priyanka Ala met the candidates and agents on Tuesday, and explained the counting procedure to them.