MLAs’ quarters to be inaugurated on June 17

The stage is being set for the formal inauguration of the newly constructed quarters for State legislators at Hyderguda in the city on June 17.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will be the chief guests at the function being organised on Monday for the formal inauguration of the complex. The MLAs quarters have been constructed on a sprawling 4.26 acre land.

The 12-storeyed building will have 10 apartments each in all the floors except the ground floor where arrangements have been made for providing meeting halls for the MLAs. Designed at a cost of ₹166 crore, the Roads and Buildings Department had spent ₹114 crore so far for the construction of the new complex. In addition to the apartments for the legislators, the complex has servant quarters, 36 quarters for the maintenance staff and dedicated accommodation for the security personnel. This apart, a commercial block had also been constructed.

The process for the construction of the new complex was initiated when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile united AP. Given the total strength of 384 legislators - 294 MLAs and 90 MLCs - in the united State, it was proposed to construct around complexes with provisions for accommodating at least 250 members at any given point of time. Accordingly, the new complex at Hyderabad was conceived with 12 floors accommodating 120 legislators while another block was proposed at Adarsh Nagar demolishing the existing quarters, most of which are in a dilapidated condition. The proposal for the second full-fledged complex was however dropped after bifurcation of the State as the total strength of the legislators, including Ministers, would be around 160. With sufficient space being allocated to Ministers in the Ministers’ quarters at Jubilee Hills, it was felt that the Hyderguda complex would be sufficient to accommodate the legislators.