MLA urges CM to take up more excavations

Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar said that he would request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take up more excavation and preservation of historical sites in Kotla Narsimhlupalle village of Gangadhara mandal.

Responding to the news item ‘Unearthing of Jain idols calls for more excavations’ published in these columns on Tuesday, the Choppadandi legislator, along with district Grandhayala Samstha chairman A Ravinder Reddy, MPP Sriram Madhukar, sarpanch Kavitha Mallareddy and others visited Narsimhlupalle village and inspected the site where the ancient Jain idols were unearthed recently and they also performed pujas by breaking coconuts.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Mr Ravishankar said he would urge the Chief Minister to declare Narsimhlupalle as heritage village and a tourist spot after taking up complete excavations with the help of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities.

Kalvakota Kirti Kumar, hereditary trustee of the ancient temples on the hillocks of the village, urged Collector K Shashanka to write to the ASI authorities to take up excavations at the sites of importance in the village for historical purpose.