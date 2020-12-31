Hyderabad

MLA reminds CM of medical college promise

Sngareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has said the medical college sanctioned for Sangareddy was shifted to Siddipet and the promises of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on the floor of the House and also to people were not fulfilled. “It is seven years since the promise was made and repeated after the TRS came to power but nothing has been done,” he said at a press conference here. He said he would give credit to the Chief Minister and the TRS government and would not even insist on his name on the foundation stone and his only concern was a medical college in the city. Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister could have asked for the same in New Delhi.

