MLA Raja Singh detained for call to obstruct comedian’s show today

Calls TRS govt. anti-Hindu for allowing Munawar Faruqui’s show

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 20:52 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad city police on Friday took Goshamahal legislator T. Raja Singh into preventive custody anticipating law and order issues over his call to obstruct stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city.

The BJP leader had vehemently opposed the show and said the comedian had a record of insulting Hindu gods, and that he would not tolerate it happening in Hyderabad.

Munawar Faruqui

Mr. Singh had earlier said his cadre would burn down the programme venue if the organisers went ahead with the plan, and said that the Telangana police should be held accountable in the event of things getting out of hand.

The leader also released visuals of the police taking him into custody on Instagram and wrote: “Today I have been placed under house arrest by Telangana police. TRS government has become a complete anti-Hindu party. Now, TRS government and Telangana police will be responsible for whatever happens on August 22. #waitandwatch It’s show time.”

Mr. Faruiqui, last week, tagging Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao on Twitter had announced his ‘Dongri to Nowhere - Hyderabad’ show scheduled for August 20.

