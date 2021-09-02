Jayaprakash Reddy challenges Bandi for a debate

Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy has asked BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to come for an open debate on whether the Modi government burdened the Hindus with its fleecing through fuel and cooking gas prices.

Mr. Reddy ridiculed Mr. Sanjay’s claim of serving Hindus come what may, and asked him to use his influence to reduce the rising fuel prices, cooking gas prices that have burdened 80% of the Hindus.

He said if the BJP president is sincere, he should also speak to Prime Minister Narender Modi and demand ₹15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian as promised.

The Congress leader was responding to Mr. Sanjay’s statement that he would fight for Hindus irrespective of criticism from opposition parties during his ongoing padayatra.

“I am ready for a discussion with Mr Sanjay on all these aspects. Is he willing to debate with me,” he asked. He said the BJP knows only communal politics and raising the passions of people using religion.

Terming the BJP government as a failure, he said prices have skyrocketed across the country and the Centre is least bothered about the common man as it continues to divert people’s attention by raising passions against the minorities. Petrol prices have crossed ₹100 and cooking gas prices have increased by about ₹300 since BJP came to power, but the BJP leaders are silent on this.

“Don’t they understand that it were the Hindus that were most affected with the price hike and forgotten promises of 2 crore jobs every year,” the Congress leader asked.