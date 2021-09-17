MJPTBCWR students excel in JEE results

Students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential (MJPTBCWR) Junior College Centre of Excellence performed extremely well in the JEE (Main) results.

A statement from the institute said 14 students of the 20-21 batch from the Centre of Excellence qualified for the JEE (Advanced) for entry into IITs. Lalith Aditya topped scoring 97.06 percentile. Other students who scored above 75 percentile include Uday Naidu, V. Sumanth, B. Swathi, Gade Ashitosh and A. Vijay. Last year, 647 candidates from the Centre of Excellence secured seats in the national institutes like IITs, medical colleges, agriculture universities and engineering colleges.