MJCET inks MoU with its student

HYDERABAD

07 December 2020 23:13 IST

Management of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with one of their students, who is also the CEO of a private research lab.

Sidhant, who is a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering course at the college, heads Binford Research Private Labs, Hyderabad.

The agreement aims to promote development of cutting-edge technology for next generation unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones.

The private lab will support MJ college to organise workshops, seminars, lectures and joint projects that leverage cutting-edge unmanned technologies, informed a press release on Monday.

After building his first robot at the age of 13, Mr Sidhant started his company when he was merely 19. From the early days of his engineering course, he has worked with drones.