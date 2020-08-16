MJ Market roof leaks, walls soggy 3 days post reopening

MA&UD department blames incessant rains for the mess

Three days after Moazzam Jahi Market was thrown open to the public after a ₹15 crore renovation effort, viral images of leaking roof, soggy walls, and flooded flooring began doing the rounds in the city.

“What is the point of the renovation effort if the ceiling is leaking within two days and there is stagnant water everywhere? Due to the moisture, some of the gaps in joints in the wall are also visible,” said a heritage activist, who shared the images from the spot.

Responding to these angry criticisms by the citizens on social media, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar blamed rain for the leakages.

“There have been non-stop incessant rains for the last few days… and I guess curing for some of the parts is still not 100%. Will take it up with the team to ensure these are attended to immediately once there’s a dry spell (sic),” Mr. Kumar tweeted at 5.40 p.m. on Sunday.

The renovation work was carried out by Mumbai-based Laxmi Hericon headed by Shrinivas Sulge.

“Lime mortar requires two weeks for curing so that there are no leakages and about two years for gaining strength. If the slopes are taken care of, there will be no leakages. The photographs show seepage between the stones which is very dangerous,” said a conservation architect, who did not want to be named.

The tenants of the market complex had used tar felt sheets to prevent leakages. During the renovation work, that stretched beyond two years, this sheeting was stripped away.

“We could spot pools of water. The tar sheets were affixed to the sides of the roof. Though they were removed, the spots were not plastered with lime mortar,” said the heritage activist who gave the info.