Mizoram governor admitted to Hyderabad hospital with lung infection, condition stable

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (on the left) with Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hari Babu Kambhampati, the governor of Mizoram, has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing a five-day history of fever. His health is currently stable, the hospital said.

According to a bulletin released by Star Hospitals, the governor was admitted on Monday (September 9, 2024) and underwent a comprehensive evaluation by the medical team. Initial investigations suggested a lung infection, prompting his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment.

The bulletin added that Governor Kambhampati is currently receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications under the supervision of a team led by Dr. Vikram Varma Jampana, senior consultant physician, and Dr. Chandana Reddy, senior consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine.

His condition is reported to be stable at this time, and the hospital will provide further updates as necessary, the bulletin said.

