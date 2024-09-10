GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mizoram governor admitted to Hyderabad hospital with lung infection, condition stable

He was transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (on the left) with Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya.

File photo of Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (on the left) with Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hari Babu Kambhampati, the governor of Mizoram, has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after experiencing a five-day history of fever. His health is currently stable, the hospital said.

According to a bulletin released by Star Hospitals, the governor was admitted on Monday (September 9, 2024) and underwent a comprehensive evaluation by the medical team. Initial investigations suggested a lung infection, prompting his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment.

The bulletin added that Governor Kambhampati is currently receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications under the supervision of a team led by Dr. Vikram Varma Jampana, senior consultant physician, and Dr. Chandana Reddy, senior consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine.

His condition is reported to be stable at this time, and the hospital will provide further updates as necessary, the bulletin said.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Mizoram / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.