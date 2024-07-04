GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miyapur police arrests two for sexually assaulting colleague

Published - July 04, 2024 01:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Miyapur police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting their colleague promising to take her to a site in Yadagirigutta. The arrest followed a complaint by the 25-year-old victim.

In her complaint, she alleged that the two men sexually assaulted her on the way back to the city and left her at a hotel in Miyapur.

The duo picked the woman up from her hostel to check a site in Yadagirigutta. On their way back around 9 p.m., the two stopped the car by an under-construction building citing a break down in car. They then offered her soft drink and food which made her feel dizzy. The two then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the early hours of July 1, left her at a hotel in Miyapur and fled, the police said. A zero FIR was filed by the Uppal police and the case was transferred to the Miyapur police.

