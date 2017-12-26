Miyapur-Gachibowli MRTS on the cards

A Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) may be on the cards for Hyderabad with a government agency setting in motion the process of identifying a project consultant for the MRTS Corridor connecting Minotaur, Shilaparamam and Gachibowli.

The corridor under consideration is expected to boost connectivity to the IT hub and some fast-developing areas in the western parts of the city. It will complement the existing MMTS that fans into various parts of the city from Lingampally, and the Metro Rail network.

The Telangana government “stresses the need for continuing efforts... recognising the varying needs and priorities of different transportation users, in developing HITEC City’s major transportation infrastructure,” says the call for RFP from Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) for a project consultant.

The consultant would assist the TSIIC in selection of MRTS corridor and undertake analysis to demonstrate the techno-economic and financial viability of the corridor... “to satisfy the future travel demand... to ensure that this is well integrated with other transport networks/terminals and land use.”

The MRTS is expected to be an alternative mode for handling the “relatively higher demands compared to road-based public transport and relieving the traffic congestion on the road system,” the TSIIC document said.

In support of MRTS, it said though the GHMC had successfully initiated the Sustainable Road Development Plan to ease traffic congestion in the central area of HITEC City, “these will be temporary measures to relieve the traffic congestion.”

The consultant needs to undertake an analysis of the various alignments for the MRTS corridor, “review the connections of the proposed road and transit facilities in the multi-modal connectivity from Miyapur to Shilparamam and Gachibowli... carry out a rigorous evaluation of alternatives alignments, including identification of intermediate stations.”

An assessment of preliminary requirement for preferred alternative by undertaking a transport modelling work for 2021, 2031 and 2041 horizon years is another task required of the consultant.

They also ought to suggest the project implementation mechanism/project structure and procurement assistance, including preparation of RFP document, development agreement and bid process management.

The call for project consultants by the TSIIC comes in the backdrop of Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan announcing last month that work towards having a mono rail in the IT hub had been initiated. Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Financial District and new areas in the neighbourhood such as Tellapur and Kokapet would be connected by Mono Rail. The “project will be happening soon,” he had declared.