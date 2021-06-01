Mixed response to CBSE Class XII exam cancellation

Hyderabad

01 June 2021 20:44 IST

Students worried they may not get admission in foreign universities

The cancellation of Class XII exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday evening has come as a big relief for a lot of students and their parents who had been waiting with bated breath about the decision. But some students who were planning to go abroad for their under-graduation studies are still worried about their status. “I won’t be able to get into a university with internal assessment marks. I have conditional offers from foreign universities linked to scoring more than 88% in the Class XII exams. Now, how will they calculate the marks?” was one of the questions posed by a student in Glendale School.

“Good decision on part of the CBSE and the government. I am a little disappointed that all the months of preparation has gone waste, but I still think this is the only safe way forward. Can’t help feel apprehensive about the method of assessment though,” said Arman Jetti, a student of Meridian School, echoing a similar sentiment.

While students and parents heaved a sigh of relief about end to the dilemma, many students remained worried about what lay in store for their academic career. “If they factor in scores of Class IX, X and XI it will be unfair as many students study hard for Class XII. The effort is wasted. We will be at a disadvantage,” said a student of Hyderabad Public School disappointed with the decision to cancel the exams.

“I am happy about the government’s wise decision considering the present situation, but I’m little concerned regarding the result and my further education,” said Harika Digamarthi, a student of Little Flower Junior College, Uppal.

For students and parents, the cancellation of the Class XII exams is the first step with many imponderables as marks are given weightage in enrolment to undergraduate courses.