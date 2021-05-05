Mixed reaction to online registration-only for vaccine

05 May 2021 23:09 IST

Strain and stress

Making rounds of hospitals in the hope of getting vaccinated is causing stress and strain as the information on when and which vaccine is supplied to a hospital/ health centre is not shared with people. Further, after waiting for hours together for taking shots, the authorities coolly announce that vaccine stock is exhausted. Second-dose takers were allowed to simply walk into the centres until recently, but now Co-WIN registration has been made mandatory. Senior citizens and women without depending on another person are put to inconvenience in the absence of adequate communication and ineffective management.

N. Ramalakshmi Advertising Advertising

Call centre

The decision to stop walk-ins for vaccination is most welcome. However, as many have no access to online facilities, the Director of Public Health is requested to open a free helpline numbers, so that people can call and book a slot through it, instead of going to internet centres and exposing themselves to COVID.

G. Murali Mohan Rao

Remote chance

The move to vaccinate only those who register on the portal and do away with spot registration should have been done away with long ago. The only worry is that only second doses are being given on priority, because many could not complete the first round itself due to no vaccine availability, and had to re-register for a slot. If now also they don’t get vaccinated, there is remote chance of this age group getting vaccinated.

Kumar Shastri

Help required

We are senior citizens, living alone. While I took both vaccine doses, my wife, who is not very agile, is yet to take the second one but we are not in a position to run from place to place. I understand the vaccine shortage but any help will be appreciated.