Mixed reaction as Formula E race in Hyderabad gets cancelled

January 07, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mixed emotions surfaced following the announcement of the cancellation of the Formula E racing championship in Hyderabad on Friday. While some eagerly anticipated the event, others expressed relief that the city would be spared from the traffic chaos witnessed during the previous year’s race.

Harish Daga, a Hyderabad-based activist, lamented the loss for the city and its residents. He emphasised the pride felt when Hyderabad was chosen as the venue for the championship, citing the positive impact on the city’s revenue and the heightened interest in motor sport among the youth. He suggested that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department should renegotiate the deal, as the cancellation might tarnish the image of the newly-formed government.

In contrast, Sandhya, a psychologist based in the city, pointed out a positive aspect of the race not taking place in Hyderabad. She highlighted the relief citizens would experience by avoiding the traffic chaos that characterised the previous year’s race. Talking about a key difference from last year, she noted that the Secretariat was non-functional during the previous race. Sandhya predicted that if the race had occurred this year, the combination of traffic restrictions and VIP movements would have created complete chaos for commuters using that route.

Expressing disappointment, Ayush, a Formula-1 racing enthusiast from the city, shared his anticipation for this year’s race, especially with Jehan Daruwala participating in Formula E. Ayush, who had become a follower of Formula E after attending last year’s race in Hyderabad, expressed regret over missing the opportunity to witness Daruwala race in his home country.