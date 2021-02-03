Mixed opinions on Union Budget

Panel discussion for trainee civil servants at MCR-HRD Institute

The MCR-HRD Institute organised a panel discussion on Union Budget-2021 for trainee civil servants.

Former professor, Department of Economics & Finance, ASCI, Mubeen Rafat said that the intent of the budget was to achieve GDP growth through increase in infrastructure investments. “The budget has not addressed the needs of the MSME sector or the migrant labour issues,” she said.

Former professor of economics at the University of Hyderabad Dr. J. Manohar Rao welcomed the impressive outlays on infrastructure saying that this would boost private sector investments and thereby, create more jobs in the economy. However, the projected ‘V’ shaped recovery of economy appears to be more exaggerated.

Chartered accountants Ganesh Balakrishnan, Shravankumar Nemani and Mohd. Irshad Ahmed welcomed the disinvestment in PSUs and said the government targeted a revenue collection of more than 5% in both GST and Income Tax through stringent recovery mechanism assisted by Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis tools.

Professor at Dr. MCR HRD Institute Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, who moderated the panel discussion, said that a robust intervention on part of the government, through Union Budget 2021, would help rebuild the economy and assure health, education and employment to the vast numbers impacted by COVID.

Director General of the Institute Harpreet Singh called upon the trainee civil servants to fully understand not only the various expenditure heads, but also the revenue mobilisation that will bring in the money required to fund the outlays.