Mittapally SHGs an example: Harish

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao launching a stall to sell pulses packed by the women of Mittapally at Siddipet model Rythu Bazaar on Wednesday.

SIDDIPET

08 July 2020 23:43 IST

‘Govt. to extend more assistance for women groups in the near future’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that self-help groups of Mittapally mandal headquarters proved their calibre by selling pulses with a brand name.

Addressing a limited gathering after formally launching a stall for selling pulses packed by the women of Mittapally at Siddipet model Rythu Bazaar on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said the government would extend more assistance for women groups in the near future.

“The women have been purchasing pulses from farmers for minimum support price (MSP), making fine variety out of it and selling to the public at a reasonable price.

Six kilograms of red gram is being sold for ₹ 500. This initiative is not only offering quality pulses for public at less price, but also creating employment for them. We have allotted a special shop for the women to encourage them,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He was accompanied by Zilla Parishad chairperson Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairman K. Rajanarsu, Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) chairman Pala Sairam and others.