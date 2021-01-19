‘Misuse in 4 packages of Kaleshwaram ₹5,700 cr.’

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy has alleged that the Telangana Retired Engineers Association has been misleading people on corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project stating that there is no meaning to charges of ₹1 lakh crore misuse when the expenditure done so far is only ₹65,000 crore.
‘Ready for debate’
In an open statement to the retired engineers Dr. Reddy said he had been arguing from the beginning about large-scale corruption in Kaleshwaram project and sought to know whether they were ready for open debate with him on the corruption charges in the project.
Stating that he had secured information on the electromechanical machinery and material (equipment) from BHEL, suppliers of the material for Packages 6, 8, 10 and 11, by filing an RTI application and according to the information received the supply cost was only ₹1,687 crore.
However, as per the agreement value with the work agencies the cost was shown as ₹7,349 crore indicating a huge difference of ₹5,662 crore, he pointed out.
He asked whether the retired engineers body could tell people as to where the excess money from the exchequer went and sought to know whether it was not large-scale corruption. Further, Dr. Janardhan Reddy asked if the corruption was nearly ₹5,700 crore only in four packages of the project, what would be its extent in the 28 packages of the project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath