Misty mornings return to Hyderabad

IMD forecasts mist or haze in the city on Monday (November 4, 2024)

Misty mornings returned to Hyderabad, as the city residents saw smog-covered Hussainsagar on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning.

Mist or haze on Monday morning

The weather condition might continue as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that mist or haze is very likely to prevail in the city on Monday (November 4, 2024). Clouds might cover the sky over the city. The IMD also forecast light rain or drizzle in parts of the city likely, towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32 degree C and 21 degree C respectively.

Yellow alert to 10 districts

Besides, yellow alert was issued to 10 districts for Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

