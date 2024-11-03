GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misty mornings return to Hyderabad

Published - November 03, 2024 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A blanket of smog cover Hussain Sagar-Tank Bund route in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

A blanket of smog cover Hussain Sagar-Tank Bund route in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 3, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

IMD forecasts mist or haze in the city on Monday (November 4, 2024)

Misty mornings returned to Hyderabad, as the city residents saw smog-covered Hussainsagar on Sunday (November 3, 2024) morning.

Mist or haze on Monday morning

The weather condition might continue as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that mist or haze is very likely to prevail in the city on Monday (November 4, 2024). Clouds might cover the sky over the city. The IMD also forecast light rain or drizzle in parts of the city likely, towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32 degree C and 21 degree C respectively.

A blanket of smog cover Hussain Sagar-Tank Bund route in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 3, 2024).

A blanket of smog cover Hussain Sagar-Tank Bund route in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 3, 2024). | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Yellow alert to 10 districts

Besides, yellow alert was issued to 10 districts for Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.