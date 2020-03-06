Mission Bhagiratha monitoring cell opened

The Superintending Engineer of Mission Bhagiratha (Bhongir Circle) on Friday has opened a dedicated monitoring cell, inviting grievances and issues in supply of the tapped drinking water.
With an aim to prevent water scarcity and increase preparedness for summer, officials said the cell will record complaints and redress them in a time-bound manner.
Consumers and local representatives in Bhongir can report the issue, along with sufficient details, directly to the staff over the office’s dedicated number 6309954407.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.