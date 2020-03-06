Mission Bhagiratha monitoring cell opened

The Superintending Engineer of Mission Bhagiratha (Bhongir Circle) on Friday has opened a dedicated monitoring cell, inviting grievances and issues in supply of the tapped drinking water.

With an aim to prevent water scarcity and increase preparedness for summer, officials said the cell will record complaints and redress them in a time-bound manner.

Consumers and local representatives in Bhongir can report the issue, along with sufficient details, directly to the staff over the office’s dedicated number 6309954407.