Missing youth’s death triggers tension

Mild tension prevailed at Swamy Dayanand Nagar under Habeebnagar police station limits on Wednesday, after a 21-year-old youth, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in the Hussainsagar.

According to Lake Police, the victim’s body was fished out from the Hussainsagar on Wednesday.

Soon after the body was retrieved, the news spread in the locality to which he belonged.

Some of the residents claimed that a family in the neighbourhood was behind the victim’s disappearance and death, and surrounded their house.

It was learnt that the victim had allegedly misbehaved with a woman inmate of the house.

To prevent the situation from escalating, police deployed a large number of personnel in the area.

Sources said that the situation was being monitored by top policemen. A high ranking police officer said that an investigation was being launched.