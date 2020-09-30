Missing woman found murdered

A woman who was reported missing was found murdered on Tuesday on a plot of land under the Ibrahimpatnam police station limits. Her limbs were dismembered and were found at a distance from the body.

Police identified the victim as Maisamma (60), a resident of Saheb Nagar in Vanasthalipuram.

While a missing case was registered at the Vanathalipuram police station, the body was found in Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

Vanasthalipuram police said the victim’s son Kishore, a driver, had come to the police station with a missing person complaint on September 27. A case was registred the next day.

The victim’s body, police said, was found in the afternoon, around 2 pm, on Tuesday.

“The legs of the deceased were cut off. We have sent the body for postmortem to the Osmania (General) Hospital and are waiting for the report.

It was a murder for gain case and we have registered a case and are investigating,” Vanasthalipuram inspector K Murali Mohan said. The sections dealing with missing person had been altered to murder. Police said whether the victim had been subjected to sexual assault would be known after the postmortem.