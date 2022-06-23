Missing their dead mother, two brothers end life

They lost their mother last October

Unable to overcome the grief of losing their mother in October last year, two men allegedly ended their lives in Rampally Dayara village of Keesara police limits on the city outskirts on Wednesday.

Yadi Reddy, 30, and Mahipal Reddy, 28, both music teachers at a school at Gandipet, left a note informing of their decision, said police.

Neighbours in Rampally Dayara village alerted Mettu Srinu Reddy, their father, around 4 p.m. as neither of the brothers was answering the phone or the doorbell. On forcing the door open, the two men were found dead — one was in bed with an unknown chemical bottle next to him and the other was found hanging.

Police said a note, purportedly written by the duo, was retrieved from the scene. “There is nobody to care for us, we are missing our mother. No one is responsible for our death,” an officer said, reading out the note.

(There is always someone to listen at 040-6620 2000, in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)