Missing retired development officer and RTI activist found dead near Jangaon

June 18, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - JANGAON

Nalla Ramakrishnaiah, a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer, who had gone missing on June 15, was found dead in a quarry pond near Jangaon Sunday morning.

The retired official, said to be an RTI activist, was believed to have been kidnapped and murdered by some miscreants.

His family members lodged a missing complaint at Bachannapet police station on Thursday, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the local police launched a search to trace him, his body was found floating in a quarry pond at Pasaramadla village near the district headquarters town this morning.

Sources close to the deceased’s family said Ramakrishnaiah had reportedly filed petitions under the RTI Act to expose “misuse” of public funds and “irregularities” in land transactions by some powerful lobbies, after his retirement.

Police suspect that previous rivalry or property disputes might be the reasons behind the murder. Special police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna’s family members alleged that the police showed negligence when they went to file the report. The local Inspector and Sub Inspector did not cooperate at all allegedly due to their proximity with the ‘powerful’ lobbies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT